TELLURIDE, Co. — Our family Spring Break ski vacation got to off to an inauspicious start as we were driving to the airport in the early morning hours last weekend.
Southwest Airlines sent me a text saying the second leg of our flight from Denver to Telluride had been canceled. With no other flights available that day, we rebooked the next morning.
That meant staying in a hotel in Denver overnight. My wife Laura was none too pleased, but what could we do other than try to make the most of it? I reminded her that Denver is a nice city, and she has a cousin with a cool wife and two kids close to the age of our kids.
So, we landed, checked into an airport hotel and gave cousin Orion a call after Laura rearranged a bunch of trip things. Fortunately, they were in town and rearranged their day to meet us. Our two families met at the Denver Zoo, which is first-rate.
On top of that, the weather was unseasonably warm at about 70 degrees and sunny. After seeing elephants, lions, tigers, snakes, seals, penguins, an orangutan and a gorilla, we decided we had covered most of the zoo.
Then everyone did something we might have done in Texas — went to eat Mexican food. I didn’t know that to expect, but Hacienda de Colorado hit the spot. Texas can lay a claim to Tex-Mex, but it can travel.
Travel went smoothly the next day, from the flight to transportation and picking up our rented ski equipment.
Laura’s a good skier who can glide down the slopes. She took the kids skiing last year for their first time. I couldn’t go because of a conflict, but wanted to tag along this year. However, I hadn’t been on skis in 29 years.
At 56, I had doubts (and fears) about whether I should ski, but pride and taking up the challenge won out. I wanted to see if I could still do it, and be able to do it with Laura and the kids.
My main goal was not to get hurt, not be too ambitious and have fun. So, we decided to take a couple of group lessons, mainly for me. I had to approach skiing like I was a beginner again (because I basically was).
During the first couple of days, there were moments when I became so frustrated that I wondered what I was doing and whether or not I should just give it up. But then, something would click and I’d put some of our instructor Jeff’s advice into action. That felt good and helped build some confidence.
It’s easier to make parallel turns on skis when you’ve built up some speed, but there’s also a fine line between going faster and feeling out of control. I reached that point more than a few times, and had to back off the accelerator or stop to catch my breath.
Meanwhile, my 9-year-olds, Blake and Julia, kept whizzing past me. I can’t remember how many times I heard the phrase, “Come on, Dad.” I knew better than to try to catch them, and it actually gave me a little fatherly pride.
After a full day, I’d feel the fatigue, soreness and high altitude. But I stayed with it. As silly as it may sound, skiing again felt like an accomplishment.
Now that I know I can ski again, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to stop.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
