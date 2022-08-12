Fred Hartman

Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan of busing illegal immigrants caught by the Texas Department of Public Safety at the border is now garnering nationwide attention, and in an election year, that’s the idea.
That’s because New York City Mayor Eric Adams has started complaining and asking for federal help.
To put this in perspective, Fox News’ Bill Melugin, who covers the story on our state’s border, reported Adams said about 4,000 migrants have arrived in New York since May.
However, Melugin said Texas averages about 4,000 illegal migrant crossings a day, and only 100 have been bused to New York.
This is a political stunt by Abbott, but he’s calculating it will highlight how the Biden Administration has abandoned any semblance of border enforcement.
Abbott wants to hang the illegal immigration issue around the neck of Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke like an albatross. He also hopes it diverts some of the campaign attention away from three other hot button issues: abortion, the Uvalde school shooting and the February 2021 failure of our power grid.
It’s also not lost on Abbott that busing migrants to the East Coast is a story that has national appeal and could boost his profile for the 2024 presidential race.
Most illegal immigrants cross the border because they want a better life, but with that comes a disproportionate amount of criminal activity, particularly drug smuggling.
The migrants provide cheaper labor, but place a burden on our social services, health care, educational and justice systems.
Adams said this week that what Abbott is doing in “inhumane,” and it might be time to send groups of New Yorkers to Texas so they could go knocking door-to-door to campaign against Abbott.
That’s laughable, and must be music to the governor’s ears. Texans don’t like to be told what to do by highfalutin New Yorkers.
n n n n n
NUKE SECRETS?: The latest wrinkle in the Trump raid is federal officials were allegedly seeking documents dealing with classified nuclear secrets, according to The Washington Post.
If that’s the case, Attorney General Merrick Garland should come out and say it, not be so cryptic and let anonymous sources leak information (or disinformation).
Until then, given the recent track records of the FBI and Justice Department, we should all skeptical.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.