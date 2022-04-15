Fred Hartman

Happy Easter. He is risen!
This is the most important day in Christianity as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he died on the cross more than 2,000 years ago on a hill called Golgotha outside of Jerusalem.
As the gospels point out, Golgotha translates to the “Place of a Skull.”
Christians like myself believe Jesus was the son of God, and died so those who believe in him can be forgiven for our sins and live in heaven eternally with God after we die.
Christians also believe that getting into heaven has nothing to do with how many good works we do here on earth, but believing in Jesus and God will make us to want to do good works and have a heart for other people.
Christians have many faults and problems and are sinners who fall short of God’s glory. After all, we’re humans, not God, even though the Bible tells us he created us in his likeness.
We also live in a fallen world, and there are countless examples of this in the Bible and our daily lives. Just look to the human tragedy happening in Ukraine after the Russian invasion. It’s horrifying to see so many civilians left for dead in the streets. It’s evil personified.
The war drives the point home about how Christians must put their faith in God, not in the world and other people.
I’m not an evangelist, but have no problem sharing my faith. I’ve just given you the short version about how I can best explain it.
If you want to better understand Jesus and Christianity, read the Bible, go to church and talk to a pastor, priest and other Christians.
If you want to watch a movie to learn more about the events surrounding Easter, you can watch “The Passion of the Christ,” made in 2004 by Mel Gibson. It’s a brutal depiction of Jesus dying on the cross.
The movie accurately follows the gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) and brings to life the horrible pain Jesus endured. The crucifixion scenes are realistic and not for the faint at heart and young children.
In fact, the movie was so violent it received a R rating, yet it grossed more than $600 million at the box office. More than 60 million tickets were sold in the USA.
The movie focuses on the final 12 hours of Jesus’ life, and includes the betrayal of him by one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot. It’s also strange that the dialogue is spoken in Hebrew, Latin and Aramaic with subtitles in English. So, it’s like watching a foreign film.
Gibson is also in the process of finishing a sequel about the resurrection, aptly titled “The Passion of the Christ 2: Resurrection.” It’s supposed to be released in 2023, and once again stars Jim Caviezel as Jesus.
The sequel should be equally compelling because the story of the resurrection never gets old.
If the life and story of Jesus inspires you to become a Christian, remember there’s an open invitation for everyone, regardless of what you’ve done in your past. The Bible tells us that God loves broken people. All you have to do is pray to God and ask him. Remember, it’s a gift, not something we can earn.
Easter is always a special day, and a good time to start if you want to consider making a life-changing decision.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
