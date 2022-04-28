Fred Hartman

A public opinion and data company called YouGov America has come out with a report that says the American people tend to overestimate the size of minority groups.
This was done by polling adults who are members of 43 different groups, including racial and religious groups, along with less-studied group such as left-handed pet owners.
The study points out that misestimations hold true for sexual minorities, in particular. For instance, people surveyed estimated that 30 percent of the population is gay or lesbian when it’s actually 3%. People also thought 21% of the population was transgender when it is actually .6%.
Some of the other categories are equally fascinating such as religious minorities. People estimated that 27% of Americans were Muslims when it’s actually 1%; and 30% of Americans are Jewish when it’s actually 2%.
The participants also thought 27% of the population was Native American instead of 1%; 29% were Asian Americans when it’s actually 6%; and 41% were Black instead of 12%.
The survey also found people tend to underestimate rather than overestimate their group’s size of the population. For example, American adults who are Christian think that they comprise 58% of the population when it’s 70%.
Americans also think that 58% of adults have high school diplomas when the number is 89%.
YouGov America says it’s prior surveys have identified these misperceptions are caused by fear of “out-groups,” lack of personal exposure and media portrayals.
“We find that the tendency to misestimate the size of demographic groups is actually one instance of a broader tendency to overestimate small proportions and underestimate large ones, regardless of the topic,” according to YouGov.
Here are some more interesting stats: People estimate 34% of the population is left-handed when it’s 11%; 34% of the population belongs to unions when it’s 4%; 33% are atheists when it’s 3%; and 54% own guns when it’s 32%.
In some areas, however, the estimates were pretty close.
People in the survey thought 64% of the country was white when it’s 59%; 58% of adults have at least on child when it’s 57%; that 62% of voters voted in the 2020 election when it was 61%; 67% have a pet when it’s 62%; and people think 85% of us own smart phones when it’s really 76%.
Some other interesting categories were that people think 88% of us own cars when it’s 66%; that 88% of people have flown on an airplane instead of the actual 59%; and 34% of Americans are first-generation immigrants when it’s actually 14%.
I would be hard to be accurate on all of these topics unless you’re a demographics geek, but some of the estimates are surprisingly off. It shows how people form opinions based on how they consume and interpret traditional media reporting, social media and entertainment.
The survey shows the worldview of many people doesn’t always reflect reality.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com. If you’re interested in reading the YouGov America survey, you can find it at https://today.yougov.com/.
