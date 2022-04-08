Fred Hartman

Last week, I predicted the Texas Legislature might adopt a similar law that Florida just passed about not allowing discussion of sexuality and transgenderism in kindergarten-third grade classrooms.
Then on Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced he would make passing such a bill a priority in the Texas Senate.
This wasn’t a prescient moment on my part, just something that seemed obvious considering the conservative nature of the Legislature and its willingness to take on hot button issues.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan haven’t laid out any plans to duplicate the Florida law yet, but it seems like something that would have plenty of support from their conservative Republican base.
Abbott has choreographed how he feels about the transgender issue, having asked the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who get “gender-affirming care” for their children. He called it a form of child abuse.
Gender-affirming care means using puberty blockers and hormone treatments in preparation for a sex-change operation.
This controversy is blowing up as the Justice Department is threatening to sue states such as Texas, saying not allowing treatment is violating the constitutional rights of minors.
“Every major medical association agrees that gender-affirming health care for transgender kids is a best practice and potentially life-saving,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki this week.
Former Trump aide Stephen Miller offered an opposing take on Twitter, saying, “The White House is deeply, deeply sick.”
Everyone can have an opinion, and mine is parents shouldn’t be able to have that power over their children. They should have to be at least 18 to make such a life-altering medical decision that they could later regret.
If you have to be 21 to buy a beer in Texas, you should have to be at least 18 to make those types of medical decisions. Even at that, just look back at your own life and think about all the bad decisions you made when you were young.
Many crazy left-wing critics call this position hateful, but that’s because they have nothing substantive to say. In reality, it’s just using common sense.
HARDLY MAINSTREAM: One of the nation’s leading newspapers continues to show how the mainstream media has lost its way.
A headline in a Washington Post story said, “Elon Musk’s Twitter Investment Could Be Bad News for Free Speech.”
The Tesla chief announced he purchased a 9.2 % stake in Twitter this week.
The headline is so absurd because Twitter censors posts it doesn’t like, whether it’s opinions critical of Covid-19 vaccines or something else its left-wing editors don’t like.
Don’t forget that Twitter kicked former President Trump off its platform, but continues to allow hostile foreign leaders such as the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Iranian mullahs to have active accounts.
Twitter is supposed to be a digital public square that promotes the free flow of information, but unlike other media, it’s protected by federal law and has no accountability for its content.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
