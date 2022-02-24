Fred Hartman

Former Rosenberg Mayor Billy Benton is driving the clown car as he continues to oppose the Rosenberg splash pad at Travis Park.
This story has kept the pages of the newspaper interesting, but it’s time to give everyone a break and let it go. Billy has better things to do than play small ball and be such a cheapskate.
People aren’t overly concerned about safety risks at a splash pad, much less silly arguments about getting foot fungus. Maybe someone might stub their toe or get bit by a mosquito, too.
The splash pad isn’t a reckless and extravagant project that’s going to be a terrible burden on city finances, either.
But most importantly, Rosenberg voters have spoken and the project should be built. It’ll be a nice amenity for fun-loving kids and families — and it might even draw a few tourists. My kids loved going to the splash pad when they were younger.
Benton is a good example of how term limits can be a beautiful thing.
n n n n
SIGN WITH YOUR FINGER: One thing I don’t like about technology is how it’s replacing a pen when it comes to signing our names. Having to sign documents with our index finger on a computer screen feels ridiculous.
I guess I’m a dinosaur, but I like a pen on paper.
I had to pre-register my daughter as a new patient at a doctor’s office this week. Filling out the forms beforehand was convenient, but when it came to signing my name with the click pad on my laptop computer, my signature wasn’t so legible.
I’ve had to do this on an iPads when making credit card purchases, too. Same result. Perhaps I should just start signing an X?
n n n n
TEACHING LIFE SKILLS: I received some good feedback on my column about how students should have to take a life skills class to graduate from high school. It would give them a leg up in life because there are so many things we must learn in order to be responsible adults.
One reader said we need to get this in the high school curriculum immediately, while another reader suggested that Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts teach many of these life lessons. Both are excellent ideas.
n n n n
CHILLING INVASION: Even though we’ve known Russia was going to invade Ukraine, it’s still chilling to watch a modern day war break out on television.
This didn’t have to happen, and we won’t be sending troops to defend a country that used to be part of the former Soviet Union. But expect Vladimir Putin to make us feel the pain at the gas pump, where the price of regular gasoline is already north of $3 a gallon.
With Europe getting so much of its natural gas from Russia to produce power, it will be worth watching to see how sanctions affect Russia’s economy.
n n n n
CASINO GAMBLING HERE?: The Texas Tribune reported this week that Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns the Venetian in Las Vegas, has started a $2 million political action committee, to lobby for casino gambling.
The PAC has already spent $500,000 in Texas primary races so far, including a $75,000 donations to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Casino gambling has never gotten much traction at the Texas Capitol, but these folks clearly aren’t giving up. The casino companies want to put the issue before voters, but I hope it never gets that far.
If you want to gamble, go to Nevada, Louisiana or wherever and enjoy yourself. Just don’t bring it here. Texas doesn’t need it.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.