Fred Hartman

Last weekend, I wrote about going on a family vacation to Colorado. I drove to Telluride and back with stops in Santa Fe both times, and it ended up being about 18 hours each way.
As much as I loved the cool summer weather in the mountains, a reality check I had (in my wallet) was how much more expensive gasoline is in New Mexico and Colorado.
Having to shell out $5 per gallon for regular unleaded in both states gave me sticker shock.
By contrast, regular unleaded costs between $4.19 and $4.39 a gallon in West Fort Bend County, depending on where you fill up. If you’re counting, that means I was paying $12-$16 more to fill up my vehicle each time.
These sky-high prices are affecting all of us and putting a dent in family vacation budgets.
It’s crazy to think gas prices have more than doubled during the last 18 months since President Joe Biden took office and declared war against the oil and gas industry. He’s killed domestic production in an attempt to appease radical left-wingers, and has taken the USA from a net exporter to being more reliant on foreign sources of oil.
Biden is also encouraging Saudi Arabia to pump more oil, and making a trip there later this month to kiss their ring after saying the kingdom should be treated as a pariah after the murder of journalist Jamal Khassoggi.
Biden also issued a pathetic plea last weekend to blame gas stations for charging too much money at the pump. It was one of the most misinformed and false things a president could say, and he must not understand the law of supply and demand.
Gas stations make small margins selling gas, but make profits on convenience stores items such as drinks, snacks, cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
Further, Biden has also made the boneheaded move of releasing part of the USA’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an attempt to try to manipulate gas prices.
Keep in mind, the reserve is supposed to be used for emergencies, not political expediency in hopes of averting a looming disaster in November’s mid-term congressional elections.
As U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, said, “It was the action of a flailing administration trying to undo the damage of its own policies.”
An example of why the reserve might be needed is if a hurricane hit either the East or Gulf coasts — like Hurricane Ike did in 2008 when so many oil rig platforms were destroyed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Back then, President George W. Bush tapped the reserve to supply Gulf states with oil that could be refined into gasoline.
Since November, Biden has depleted the reserve by 260 million barrels in an attempt to ease pressure at the gas pumps. Instead, it’s had the opposite effect as we’re seeing record prices.
To make matters worse, we’re continuing to release 1 million barrels a day form the reserve, and some of the oil ended up going to China and other foreign countries, Reuters news agency is reporting. That makes no sense, and only bolsters our enemies.
Instead of a coherent energy plan, we hear from Biden that higher gas prices are the “Putin price hike,” but only the most ardent Democrats buy that.
Reuters further reports the reserve is now at the lowest level since 1986 as hurricane season is about to start. That’s so irresponsible, and something Americans should remember when they vote in four months.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.