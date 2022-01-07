Fred Hartman

If you follow national politics, you know Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the reason President Biden hasn’t been able to get his massive Build Back Better stimulus/giveaway program passed, along with certain other legislation that has passed the Democratic-majority House.
Manchin is the 51st vote against such programs and the only Democratic holdout along with the 50 Republican senators.
If Manchin were to acquiesce to Biden and the vote became 50-50 in the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris would then cast the tie-breaking 51st vote.
Dick Morris, a former adviser to Republicans, former President Clinton and a sometimes syndicated columnists on this page, explained Manchin’s situation this week.
He said if Manchin supported Biden’s agenda, he would get killed in West Virginia when he comes up for re-election in 2024.
West Virginia is a deep red state that went for President Donald Trump by a 68 percent margin in the 2020 election, yet Manchin maintains his popularity in his home state as a pivotal swing vote who also opposes changing filibuster rules.
Morris wrote that Manchin has a 61 percent approval rating in West Virginia, while Biden’s is 23 percent.
So, why doesn’t Manchin switch to the Republican party? I’ve always wondered why he doesn’t take the plunge.
Morris said it’s because Manchin fears he might lose to a conservative opponent in a GOP primary. He likes his chances better as a Democrat running against the Republican nominee in the general election.
In a Republican primary, Manchin would have to explain his positions on abortion and his votes to twice remove Trump from office after he was impeached.
On Feb. 13 after the second Senate vote on articles of impeachment, Manchin said, “Today I voted guilty on the articles of impeachment brought against former President Trump to hold him accountable for his seditious actions and words that threatened our democracy.”
Needless to say, that wouldn’t go over too well.
Manchin’s currently doing a great service for our country, but he’s walking a political tightrope in West Virginia.
n n n n n
VP’S ABSURDITY: It’s wasn’t a surprise that Democrats and President Biden were trying to use the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol to their political advantage, but what Vice President Kamala Harris said was over the top.
How can she be taken seriously after saying the riot was on par with the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks?
For the record, 2,403 Americans were killed at Pearl Harbor and 2,996 on 9/11. The only person killed at the Capitol riot by anyone was protestor Ashli Babbitt, who was gunned down by a Capitol police officer. The mob of protestors was out of hand, but didn’t bring firearms.
As disgraceful as the Capitol riot was, it wasn’t an insurrection or a threat to our democracy. The vote to certify Biden’s election was delayed, but there wasn’t any way that wasn’t going to happen.
Many Democrats are trying to paint all Republicans as extremists after what happened, but if that’s the main issue they have to run on this year, they’re going to be in a lot of trouble.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.