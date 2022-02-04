Fred Hartman

Former President Chaos isn’t letting up.
Donald Trump continues to push the narrative that he was cheated out of the 2020 election, but now he’s refocusing his ire on former Vice President Mike Pence for not willing to block certification of the election by the U.S. Senate.
It’s the same old song and dance as we’ve heard before, but Trump upped the ante this week.
Trump called for the House Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot to investigate Pence because Pence “clearly had the right” to send the votes back to the states — even though the Electoral College had already voted.
This is over the top and beyond the pale or whatever you want to call it — even for Trump. He’s sounding like a crazy man because there’s nothing to investigate about what Pence did.
It’s hard to imagine the storm that would’ve ensued in the country had Pence given into Trump’s wishes.
With that said, some of the election results in states such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania seemed questionable given the loosening of rules for mail-in ballots during Covid-19, but Trump lost 61 of 62 challenges he filed in different courts. His own attorney general, William Barr, also said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
By the time Jan. 6 came around for the Senate certification, which is considered a procedural matter, Pence couldn’t single-handedly overturn the election when President-elect Biden’s inauguration was only two weeks away.
Trump made his comments as the Senate is considering a revision of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 that would clarify the vice president’s role as ceremonial when it comes to certifying elections.
With Trump still having an outsized influence on Republican politics and talking about running again in 2024, it seems like the party will come to a fork in the road.
The country desperately needs new leadership, but we don’t need to go back to the future with Trump.
A BRIDGE TOO FAR?: It’s hard to come to terms with Pfizer asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization to give its Covid vaccine to children 5 and under.
Toddlers and preschoolers would get a dose one-tenth the amount as adults, but it would be for a virus that poses little threat to healthy children. It seems like a big medical experiment.
I know I’m not a doctor, but you don’t have to be to make an informed decision. We have access to much information and data, and the risks don’t seem worth the reward.
Further, with omicron now being the dominant variant, we’ve seen that the vaccines offer little protection against getting the virus.
PICKING CHINA OVER THE USA: As the Winter Olympics begin in China, one story that might anger Americans is about world champion American freestyle skier Eileen Gu.
That’s because Gu, 18, the daughter of an American father and Chinese mother who grew up in California, renounced her American citizenship for Chinese citizenship so she could compete for China.
Gu’s supporters say she shouldn’t be a political pawn and that she’s an athlete, not a diplomat.
But that falls flat when you choose to compete for a country that gave the world Covid-19 and hasn’t owned up to it, is detaining more than one million Uighur Muslims in slave labor camps and has complete disregard for human rights.
That makes it hard to understand Gu’s decision.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
