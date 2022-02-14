Two hundred years ago this spring, an exploring party made its way up the Brazos River from the Gulf Coast into what was the newly independent nation of Mexico. These pioneers went as far as the future site of Richmond at a prominent bend in the river, and chose to halt there.
They extended their stay and built a multiple-purpose cabin that became known as Fort Bend. The settlement that developed around the cabin was central to the eventual boundaries of Fort Bend County, established by Republic of Texas lawmakers in 1837.
The Fort Bend County Historical Commission, an appointed volunteer department of the county government, helps promote awareness of local history and heritage. Current commission chair Chris Godbold has a message for county citizenry: This year marks the 200th anniversary of the construction of Fort Bend and is worthy of observing.
“Our commission,” Godbold first announced last October, “is hopeful that cities, towns, schools, county government, heritage groups, festivals and other annual event planners will consider finding ways to celebrate this bicentennial. The commission hopes to re-dedicate the old Texas Sesquicentennial marker in Homestead Park sometime next year. That will include a new, expanded text on the founding and history of Fort Bend.”
More recently, the county historical commission has entered into a partnership with the Lamar Consolidated ISD to conduct essay contests for the district’s fourth- and seventh-grade Texas history students. The topics are relevant to the county’s earliest history.
“We are hopeful,” Godbold concluded, “that your local government, civic organizations and annual events may choose to observe this important milestone in creative ways. The commission stands ready to enthusiastically assist with the understanding and promotion of our county’s history.”
