The Fort Bend Interfaith Community was dismayed at reports that a number of Missouri City residents found anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways. It is disturbing, to say the least, that such hateful materials are being spread in our community. The spread of hate filled propaganda against any religious community is heinous. It is terroristic. It is evil. The Fort Bend Interfaith Community stands together in the belief that religiously motivated hatred and violence have no home in our community. As residents and leaders in this, the most diverse county in the country, we denounce the spread of these vile materials and stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors.

Our Jewish siblings are currently in the midst of the celebration of Hanukkah, which in part, remembers the miraculous persistence of light in a time of deep darkness. As our community wrestles with the darkness of hatred and fear, we are called to let our light shine. What unites us will always be stronger than what divides us. Our varied faith traditions all call us to speak truth, to seek right, and to care for our neighbor. We must be leaders in this world so fraught with tension and division in standing firm that religiously motivated hatred will not be tolerated. Even as there are some in our community who would anonymously seek to drive us apart, we must boldly, publicly, profess solidarity and compassion. We must work together to overcome hateful stereotypes and hurtful lies. We must shine a light of hope in times when the world seems darkest.

Hate has no home in Fort Bend County. May we come together in a spirit of Shalom.

Rev. Will Starkweather, St. Martin’s Lutheran Church

Irfan Ali

Geetha Ravula, Ashirwad A Blessing Temple

Pastor John Strader, Horizon Baptist Church

Bhupinder Singh, Sikh Community

Renee A. Teel, Missions Director, Christ Church Sugar Land

Kathy Renfrow, Catholic

Rev. Chris Michaelis, New Hope Lutheran Church

Rev. Roy Varghese, Good Shepard Episcopal Indian Church

Nihala Zakaria

James Uschkrat, Missions Coordinator, New Hope Lutheran Church

Homi Davier, Zoroastrian Association of Houston

Rev. Andrew Ellison, St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church

Farha Ahmed, The Minaret Foundation

Dr. C. Chappell Temple, Christ Church (UMC) Sugar Land

Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston

Rev. David Sincere, Fort Bend Transformation Church

Congregation Beth El

Valerie Tolman, Thoreau Unitarian Universalists of Fort Bend

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription