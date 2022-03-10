WACO, Texas – More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters.
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
As the preeminent Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 80 master's programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.
Through Baylor’s Illuminate strategic plan that builds on the University’s historic strengths and strategically invests in new areas of research and service, Baylor University is only the second private Research 1 university in the state of Texas, along with Rice, and among an elite list of 39 private universities designated as R1 by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities bring their voice to bear in addressing the world’s most significant challenges, with Baylor as a Christian research university infusing the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.
With a student-to-faculty ratio of 16 to 1, Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University’s vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.
Beasley
Julia Hornsby, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Richmond
Muhammad Abbas, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Karo Abobo, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Clarke Andrews, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Nicholas Baker, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Jordyn Chambers, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Ashley Cullum, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Andrew Do, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Samantha Estrella, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Simon Harper, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
MyKaela Houston, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
William Johnson, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Colton Kainer, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Uchenna Nwankwo, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Mariele Patungan, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Kiersten Pedersen, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Sebastian Penso, School of Music, Fall Dean's List
Lizzie Richey, School of Education, Fall Dean's List
Will Sewell II, School of Music, Fall Dean's List
Savannah Webster, School of Education, Fall Dean's List
Rosenberg
Katie Barcak, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List
Diana Durazo Herrera, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Jessica Phillips, College of Arts & Sciences, Summer Dean's List
Sugar Land-Greatwood
Ashley Anderson, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Jessica Awaban Telli, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Alexander Bailey, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Zach Bakewell, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Brett Beyer, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List
Andrea Blossom, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Bailey Burgess, School of Education, Fall Dean's List
Mary Cashiola, School of Education, Fall Dean's List
Caleb Cheney, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Abby Clemans, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Caige Copley, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Carli Davis, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Riya Desai, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Ryan Do, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Ryan Do, Hankamer School of Business, Summer Dean's List
Dylan Doremus, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Blake Ehlinger, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Wade Gaston, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Matthew Gee, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Aydin Halimi, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Isabella Hernandez, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Jasmine Huang, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Jenna Kabot, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List
Natalia Kardoush, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Thomas Kiang, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List
Taj Kimbrough, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, Fall Dean's List
Maria Kleimann, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Guy Lanier, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List
Kristen Li, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Natalya Mehta, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Tiantian Meng, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Snehin Momin, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Julia Morrison, School of Education, Fall Dean's List
Chidi Okeke, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Chine Okeke, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
Jayson Patel, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Presley Schwinger, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Haruna Torikai, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Aedin Waldorf, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List
Caleb Weaver, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List
