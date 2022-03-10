WACO, Texas – More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters.

The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Beasley

 Julia Hornsby, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Richmond

Muhammad Abbas, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Karo Abobo, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Clarke Andrews, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Nicholas Baker, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Jordyn Chambers, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Ashley Cullum, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Andrew Do, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Samantha Estrella, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Simon Harper, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

MyKaela Houston, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 William Johnson, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Colton Kainer, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Uchenna Nwankwo, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Mariele Patungan, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Kiersten Pedersen, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Sebastian Penso, School of Music, Fall Dean's List

 Lizzie Richey, School of Education, Fall Dean's List

 Will Sewell II, School of Music, Fall Dean's List

 Savannah Webster, School of Education, Fall Dean's List

Rosenberg

 Katie Barcak, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List

 Diana Durazo Herrera, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Jessica Phillips, College of Arts & Sciences, Summer Dean's List

Sugar Land-Greatwood

 Ashley Anderson, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Jessica Awaban Telli, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Alexander Bailey, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Zach Bakewell, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Brett Beyer, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List

Andrea Blossom, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Bailey Burgess, School of Education, Fall Dean's List

 Mary Cashiola, School of Education, Fall Dean's List

Caleb Cheney, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Abby Clemans, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Caige Copley, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Carli Davis, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Riya Desai, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Ryan Do, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Ryan Do, Hankamer School of Business, Summer Dean's List

 Dylan Doremus, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Blake Ehlinger, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Wade Gaston, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Matthew Gee, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Aydin Halimi, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Isabella Hernandez, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Jasmine Huang, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Jenna Kabot, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List

Natalia Kardoush, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Thomas Kiang, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List

Taj Kimbrough, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, Fall Dean's List

 Maria Kleimann, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Guy Lanier, School of Engineering & Computer Science, Fall Dean's List

Kristen Li, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Natalya Mehta, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Tiantian Meng, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Snehin Momin, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Julia Morrison, School of Education, Fall Dean's List

 Chidi Okeke, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

 Chine Okeke, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

Jayson Patel, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Presley Schwinger, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Haruna Torikai, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

Aedin Waldorf, College of Arts & Sciences, Fall Dean's List

 Caleb Weaver, Hankamer School of Business, Fall Dean's List

