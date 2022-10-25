Fort Bend County Libraries will present its 2022 Book Fest on Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, at George Memorial Library in Richmond.
Dr. Stephen Klineberg, Rice University professor emeritus and author of the urban biography Prophetic City: Houston on the Cusp of a Changing America, joins the festival as the keynote speaker.
The Book Fest will feature several workshops designed to encourage aspiring writers of all ages and genres, from prose and poetry to comics. Creative and inspiring programs are planned for child and teen writers, as well as adults. Participants may attend the whole day, or they can choose which individual session(s) they would like to attend.
Houston Writing Guild will present a workshop on publishing and marketing one’s book. A session on “The Secret History of Gaming” will share the secret educational skills behind games such as Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Game.
Local author Liara Tamani will share her experiences as a YA (Young Adult) author and BIPOC creator. Children’s author Valerie Sweeten will lead a writing workshop for children who would like to become writers.
Tabitha Voight, who coordinates the Story Spinners Writing Club and NaNoWriMo events at George Memorial Library, will lead a writing workshop for all ages on how to take an idea from the beginning stages to a book draft. She will also moderate a “Writers Showcase,” where amateur and professional authors can share excerpts of their works.
About the FBCL Book Fest
The #FBCLBookFest2022 celebrates books, authors, and the importance of literature to the imagination. The complete schedule of events can be found on the Fort Bend County Libraries website or on the FBCL Facebook page.
Fort Bend County Libraries’ Book Fest is free and open to the public. For more information, see the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.
George Memorial Library is located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
