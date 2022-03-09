Fort Bend County has officially launched its new website, fbctx.gov. The site boasts new features and tools designed to help residents, visitors, community partners, and employees quickly locate the services and information they need with ease.
The new website aims to make navigation smooth by being a service-focused website that is mobile-friendly, secured for user privacy protection, and makes accessibility a priority.
Accessibility is the standout feature of the new website, allowing residents to connect to county services directly from the new homepage that includes a “What Can We Help You Find” and an “I Want To” tab that makes for easy navigation and takes users directly to the information they need. Among the improved website features are the following:
- Provides users consistency between mobile and web experiences
- A single overall design to provide a more orderly way for the user to interact with the website
- Contains a navigational menu system tailored towards the users' needs and the services the County provides
- Includes improved digital forms with a mobile-responsive design
- Improved integration of social media icons and feeds
- ADA compliant for the visual and hearing impaired
- Contains a well-structured, easy to use Content Management System for the 100+ County page editors
“Our forward-thinking Fort Bend County Information and Technology Department created a powerful website that not only caters directly to our resident’s needs but also the needs of our employees,” said Judge KP George. “Creating a new look while making information quickly accessible is required when you are doing business in the 21st century.”
Last July, Fort Bend County announced its new county web address, FBCTX.gov, and launched a new mobile application, “myFBC”.
