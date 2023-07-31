On Tuesday, July 25, Jordan Wise, chief appraiser of the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District (FBCAD), certified the 2023 appraisal roll.
The certification of the appraisal roll allows the taxing units across Fort Bend County to move forward with the process of calculating, publishing, and, ultimately, adopting 2023 tax rates. The appraisal roll contains the certified values of all real and business personal property accounts in the county.
“The appraisal roll provides the taxing units with the values for all properties completed to date. We give the taxing units estimates related to the unresolved accounts so they have as much information as possible when working their rate adoption calculations,” Wise said.
Only 1.96 percent of the total appraised value in the district remained under appeal when the Appraisal Review Board approved the records on July 14. As of that date, approximately 1,000 more appeals had been filed this year than in 2022. For certification, state law requires that at least 95 percent of the total appraised value is no longer under protest.
As the remaining appeals are resolved and exemptions are applied, this information will be added to supplemental rolls provided to the taxing units.
“We are happy to announce the timely certification of the appraisal rolls,” said Wise. “Unprecedented property value appreciation once again led to a record number of appeals in 2023. Timely certification would not be possible without the hard work from the Appraisal Review Board and the FBCAD team.”
From 2022 to 2023, the market value of all property in Fort Bend County increased from $135 billion to approximately $160 billion, or about 19% (at certification for each year). FBCAD developed a market trends report summarizing the real estate environment that led to rapidly appreciating values for 2023 found at www.fbcad.org/2023values/.
As the tax calendar shifts into the assessment phase, Wise emphasized a resource that equips property owners with important information, news, dates, and meeting locations for tax rate adoption proceedings.
“FortBendTax.org is a great tool for property owners who want to be involved in the tax rate adoption process,” Wise continued. “Property owners can input their address and have instant access to the truth-in-taxation information specific to their property. This website is an important part of our efforts to increase transparency and information about the property tax system.”
Taxing jurisdictions will now begin the process of updating that tool with information specific to the 2023 valuation. Rate adoption public hearings are typically held in August or September.
Property owners in Fort Bend County should expect to receive a postcard from FBCAD in early August notifying them of the truth-in-taxation website and reminding them of their opportunity to take part in the tax rate adoption process.
Questions about the certification process and the truth-in-taxation tool, www.fortbendtax.org, can be directed to our Information & Assistance Division at 281-344-8623 or info@fbcad.org.
About FBCAD
The Fort Bend Central Appraisal District is a political subdivision of the State of Texas established in 1982 for the purpose of discovering and appraising property for ad valorem tax purposes for each taxing unit within the boundaries of the district. The district has approximately 390,000 accounts to appraise each year with a total market value of approximately $160 billion. The Fort Bend Central Appraisal District serves approximately 225 taxing units. For further information, visit www.fbcad.org.
