Kudos to Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan and his fellow police chiefs and constables throughout Fort Bend County.
They’ve joined together in a proactive attempt to protect our schools from future mass shootings.
In what Fagan is describing as a “force multiplier,” peace officers who are patrolling or waiting for calls to drop (police lingo meaning waiting to be dispatched), officers will spend five to 10 minutes at schools in their patrol area, checking doors to make certain they are locked or can be locked, walking around and generally making themselves be seen in case bad guys are scouting out the campus.
Area school superintendents and school boards, along with their police forces, welcome the additional police presence.
Fagan outlined the new strategy to reporters on Tuesday at Stafford MSD. He was joined by Precinct 4 Constable Mike Beard, Richmond Police Chief JJ Craig and Lamar Consolidated ISD Police Chief Dallis Warren and LCISD School Board President Alex Hunt, LCISD trustee Jon Welch and LCISD Supt. Dr. Roosevelt Nivens II, to name a few.
We appreciate Fagan, his fellow peace officers, and school officials going the extra mile to help protect our most valuable assets — our children.
