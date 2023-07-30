Watching the news tonight about Texas trying to keep out illegal Immigrants from entering Texas and the Democrats urging President Biden to sue Texas Governor Greg Abbott to remove the floating barriers. What I would like to know is why our National Government hasn’t come yet with a way to track these people entering our country. America was built on good citizens doing great things but if our government doesn’t keep track of Non Citizens entering our country how do we kick out those who enter our country to sell and transport illegal drugs or are members of gangs Robbing and killing our citizens?
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.