First English Lutheran Church was established in Damon, TX on October 23, 1927.
We will be celebrating our 95th anniversary on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Worship service will begin at 10:15 with Pastor Laura Olson and Pastor Jamie Olson officiating. Following services, we will have a luncheon in the fellowship hall. We welcome all to come share with us in faith and fellowship as we celebrate this momentous occasion.
If attending the luncheon, please RSVP by October 16th: call or text Denise Todd 979-236-6212
In conjunction with the anniversary celebration, we are having a gift card raffle fund raiser. Tickets are $5 each. The prizes are listed below. Call or text Margie Mefford @ 979-235-9530 if you would like to purchase tickets.
1. $500 Visa Gift Card
2. $250 Visa Gift Card
3. $250 Walmart Gift Card
4. $100 Visa Gift Card
5. $100 HEB Gift Card
6. $100 Walmart Gift Card
7. $50 Visa Gift Card
8. $50 HEB Gift Card
9. $50 Walmart Gift Card
10. $50 Walmart Gift Card
