A Katy ISD parent wanted to ban the biography “Michelle Obama: Political Icon” by Heather E. Schwartz from the school library, and thankfully the district won’t.
The rationale behind this title landing on the chopping block brings to mind this current and bizarre notion that discussions of America’s track record with race shouldn’t cause discomfort.
When it came time to read “To Kill a Mockingbird” in high school, I was one of two Black students in the class. Our teacher gave only us, the two Black students, the choice to opt-out of reading Harper Lee’s work because of the N-word.
I appreciated the gesture, but to hear a whisper of “... that’s just how people talked back then, anyway,” and then feel your peers’ eyes shift to you waiting for your reaction — which comes out cool, calm, and collected while you feel anything but that — is beyond uncomfortable.
Still, I read that book. Within and around it, were lessons I’ll never forget.
As a kid, I inhaled books, and it wasn’t unusual to find me reading two simultaneously, but I never came across any nonfiction works about Black writers, artists, inventors, scientists, doctors, chefs, or musicians in my school libraries — just the repeated brief and sanitized summaries of civil rights activists.
Plus, the accounts revealed in those books focused on the death, destruction, pain and misery of Black Americans.
That’s probably why I overwhelmingly preferred reading fiction. But I also couldn’t find myself in any of the beautiful, adventurous, clever, and mind-blowing stories in my school library.
I found no Black heroes, just victims. I didn’t find tales of Black triumphs, just tribulations.
I’m now living in a time when any child can find themselves in a book, and parents want them banned from the school library. It’s worth noting that most of these so-called problematic books touch on racism and race, historical people or events, and sex or sexuality.
I once found a copy of “Mein Kampf” in my high school library and pulled it from the shelf before I understood what it was.
It felt wrong holding that book, but it didn’t feel wrong finding it in the library, because that’s where books belong — the ones you like and the ones you don’t.
Understand this: The moment you or I approve of every single book we find in our public school libraries — we will be standing in a significantly flawed place.
Banning books to avoid discomforting discourse (or just the subject matter altogether) is treacherous. We know this.
But you may not have considered that while a book may cause one reader discomfort, it may console another.
Consider the creations of Chidiebere Ibe, a 25-year-old medical student who went viral in December after creating an illustration of a pregnant Black mother and fetus.
For some, this illustration was hardly worth the media attention it captured. But for others, many others like myself, it was epic.
The first time I saw the illustration, my eyes teared up. It felt like being validated after feeling invisible for so long.
I read that some of his medical illustrations are to be published in the second edition of “Mind the Gap: A clinical handbook of signs and symptoms in Black and Brown Skin.”
It would be excellent if copies ended up in public school libraries, available for medically-inclined students of any background to borrow.
Well, unless it gets banned.
I’ll leave you today with some words of wisdom that can apply to anyone:
“Don’t ever make decisions based on fear. Make decisions based on hope and possibility. Make decisions based on what should happen, not what shouldn’t.”
Michelle Obama said that.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
