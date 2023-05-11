Pardon me if I doze off in the middle of this column.
You see, like many of you, I don't get enough sleep.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Americans are in the middle of a sleep loss epidemic. Nearly eight in 10 Americans say they would feel better and more prepared for the day if they had just one more hour of sleep.
Perhaps this sleep deficit has something to do with the National Deficit, but that's just a thought I might pursue in a future column when I'm not feeling so tired.
Anyway, the reason we are all so exhausted is that folks today sleep 20 percent less than people did 100 years ago.
The National Commission on Sleep Disorders Research says that a bunch of us, maybe even most of us, are functionally handicapped by sleep deprivation.
Experts at National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) say that being awake for 17 hours straight is similar to having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.05%, which is the level some countries use for drunk driving violations.
Many of us have fallen asleep at the wheel once or twice in our driving careers, so we know how dangerous that can be.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that every year about 100,000 police-reported, drowsy-driving crashes result in nearly 800 fatalities and about 50,000 injuries.
How do you know if you have a sleep deficit or disorder?
You can find out the same way that I found out.
Several years ago, I had a sleep study.
A sleep study is where you go into an office building that the sleep study lab has converted into rooms with beds.
They try to make the spaces homey, but it’s like lying down in a furniture store showroom.
Then the technicians attach about 23 wires to your head and have you breathe through a hose and mask, which would have made Lloyd Bridges feel at home in one of his old Sea Hunt TV series episodes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.