Erick Erickson
Jonah Koch

I write this on a MacBook Pro running on a hotspot off my iPhone. I love Apple. In first grade, I got to work on an Apple II. By third grade, our school had an Apple IIe. By fourth grade, we had a computer lab filled with Apple IIe’s where we learned to type, learned the programming language Logo, and learned how to use AppleWorks.

In sixth grade, we had BASIC programming on an Apple IIe.

By eighth grade, we were rolling over to Macs and I fell in love with an Apple IIGS.

After growing up in Dubai surrounded by early Apple products, then returning to Windows 3.1 in Louisiana, I moved to college, saved my money, bought a Mac and never looked back.

I am an Apple fan.

So, I am very disappointed in the company.

I understand that years ago Apple decided it could make its products in China at a large scale for less money.

All of Apple’s consumers have benefited from their relationships in China that allow them to produce large quantities of devices more cheaply.

But now, Apple is tied to the country’s authoritarian regime. It has turned off its very useful Airdrop feature that helped Chinese protesters.

That feature allows people to share pictures and videos quickly across devices with strangers.

Apple shut down the feature at the command of the communist regime.

This is not the first time Apple has had to bend to the will of its Chinese masters.

I understand Apple has very little choice if it wants to do business in China but doing business in China is a choice.

Margaret Thatcher ultimately regretted overseeing the handover of Hong Kong to China.

The British assumed their values could penetrate China and reform its communist totalitarian state. They realized too late they were wrong.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.