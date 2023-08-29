Erick Erickson
Jonah Koch

On Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Republican voters finally got a chance to see all the Republicans on stage for the first time — all, that is, except the front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

He chose to do an interview with Tucker Carlson that streamed on Twitter.

After the debate, I have some thoughts.

Asa Hutchinson needs to go away.

He was a wasted space on stage.

He offered nothing, had weaker answers than anyone else and was like the ugly kid who gets a sympathetic kiss at a spin-the-bottle contest.

One can forgive a wasted performance in a debate, but his was wasted and useless.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum surprised me.

He had torn his Achilles tendon earlier in the day and made it to the debate nonetheless.

He had sharp answers, though he got little talk time.

Chris Christie delivered haymaker after haymaker to Vivek Ramaswamy.

He had a really strong performance and is a solid debater.

His pivot on the stupid UFO question was brilliant.

I think the GOP base will struggle to come to terms moving his direction, but his debate performance was strong and helped him.

Sen. Tim Scott had a weak performance.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.