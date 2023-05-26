Erick Erickson
Jonah Koch

Last week, noted pastor and theologian Tim Keller died. While the world is focused on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s bid for the presidency, many Christians have focused on Keller’s wit and wisdom.

A Presbyterian pastor, Keller’s death drew comment from all corners of Protestantism and even from Catholic and Orthodox clergy. His contributions to the faith are significant.

Keller was not flashy or extroverted.

His preaching style was expository and professorial.

He was no self-help motivational speaker dancing across a stage that many churches use now.

Redeemer relied on hymns, not contemporary music.

He grew a multi-thousand-person church in New York City on Manhattan Island that unapologetically accepted the Bible as the inerrant word of God, and preached that marriage is between a man and woman.

Keller was so faithful to scriptural sexual ethics that Princeton Theological Seminary withdrew an award to Keller after the alphabet gang complained.

His church drew in professionals and the working class to listen to a man tell them about Jesus.

Keller always told them about Jesus. Not many men could grow a multi-thousand-person Bible-believing church on Manhattan Island, let alone without flash and theater. Keller did it, which makes him so remarkable.

Keller’s success fostered suspicion.

He reached out to many groups, in and out of the church, to engage them.

He tried to reconcile the Bible and science to help overcome the skepticism of many he encountered in his local community.

That caused him more than a little grief from others, many of whom believed Keller rejected a literal Adam and a literal Eve, which he did not.

Keller also engaged the contemporary world around him.

