Funeral services for Edward Matthew Sierra, 18, of Richmond will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The Pentecostals of Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on June 10, 2004 and he passed away on May 30, 2023. Matthew was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He cherished every moment and special days with his family. Despite the challenges he faced, he never lost his spirit of hope. He will be dearly missed!
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Davila Cantu.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Virginia Valles and husband Victor Sandoval; father, Juan Sierra and wife Rosie; son, Isaiah Lee Sierra; mother of his child, Denise Campos; siblings, Desiree Villaloboz, Michael Villaloboz, Gerardo Justin Sierra and Makayla Sierra. He also leaves behind numerous family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Sierra family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.