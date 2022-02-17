Oh, good grief! We're still talking about that splash pad? (Herald, Thursday Feb .17) Seriously? Criticizing opponents of a splash pad as being " un-American, un-Democratic, and power mad" may be a bridge way too far. Build it and let's revisit it in a year. Then we should know if it is an albatross around the city's neck or if it is the best thing since sliced bread. The city has other projects while this one is reaching a feverish pitch. That is the actual "sad state of affairs in Rosenberg".
Maxine Winter
Rosenberg
