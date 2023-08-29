Power outages can only be described as a big inconvenience. While many residents can put up with the power being out for a little while, there comes a point where enough is enough.
Pulling out the generator is a wonderful option. However, there are some things to consider and precautions to take before you turn the generator on. “Consumers want and need reliable power.
When the electricity goes out, generators keep your home or business humming with light and power,” Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) stated.
Tips from OPEI for safe generator use include:
• Consider what you need. When purchasing a generator, determine how many kilowatts are needed for essential items (charging family cell phones, a refrigerator, etc.) during an emergency.
•Research generators online before you buy. Talk with the staff at the store or ask questions online. Discuss safety features and ask about manufacturer fueling and care instructions. Generators offer a variety of features. Circuit-breaker-protected outlets will guard against generator overload. A larger fuel tank will provide extra running time. Integrated fuel gauges will help keep tabs on fuel levels and prevent power interruptions. Low tone mufflers make for quieter operation. Fold-down handles and wheels can make it easier to move your generator.
• Keep an outdoor-rated extension cord on hand. Be sure it is long enough to place the generator a safe distance from your home, and is certified to carry the generator’s power load.
• Identify where you will put the generator. Place the generator outside and away from windows, doors, and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Never put a generator in your home, garage, porch or breezeway. Give portable generators plenty of room for ventilation. Determine now how you will secure the generator.
• Install a carbon monoxide detector. Add this safety device to your home and be sure to keep extra batteries on hand for it.
• Keep generators dry. Before a storm hits, identify how to cover and vent the generator. Buy model-specific tents or generator covers online, at home centers or a hardware store.
• Use the type of fuel recommended by the generator manufacturer. It is illegal to use any fuel with more than 10% ethanol in outdoor power equipment (for more information on proper fueling for outdoor power equipment visit www.LookBeforeYouPump.com). Generators are a lifesaver when it comes to power outages.
