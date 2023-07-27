A s temperatures continue to soar across the state, the Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN) is offering tips on how Texans can best protect their pets
“In triple-digit heat across our state, it’s not just us humans who feel the impact of the scorching sun,” said Shelby Bobosky, THLN executive director. “We have been inundated with calls, emails, and texts from concerned Texans about the laws in these brutally hot conditions and what they can do to help.
Our four-legged companions are more susceptible to the dangers of extreme heat, and just like we take precautions to stay safe and comfortable, we must remember that our pets rely on us to protect them.”
The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act passed in 2021 protects dogs tethered outdoors by:
■Defining adequate shelter to shield dogs from extreme temperatures and standing water, and ensures the dog can stand, turn around, and lie down.
■Requiring access to drinkable water.
■Striking the 24-hour waiting period so action can be taken immediately.
If there are heat advisory warnings and you encounter a dog outside without shelter or water, you can ask your local animal control to do a welfare check. Confining an animal in a crate in direct sunlight without shade during extreme heat can be charged as animal cruelty.
