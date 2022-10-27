By all indications, early voting in the mid-term elections is breaking records across the nation.
More than 38,000 folks voted in Fort Bend County on the first two days of early voting — 32,688 in person and another 5,614 by mail.
Early voting ends Nov. 4 and election day is Nov. 8. This is an important election.
Those elected to public office will be making some critical decisions affecting us all.
They’re going to help decide issues dealing with the economy, Russia and the Ukraine, abortion, border security, the Second Amendment, the environment, and more.
Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal, it’s important you cast your ballot in this election.
Fort Bend County voters are going to help choose U.S. representatives, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, railroad commissioner and others.
At the local level, they will select a county judge, district court and county court at law judges, Precinct 2 and 4 county commissioners, county treasurer, county clerk, district clerk, county constables and justices of the peace.
In Fort Bend County, voters can cast their ballots at any polling site as long as they have proof of identification.
Here are the polling sites: Advenir at Grand Parkway West, Cinco Ranch branch library, Commonwealth Clubhouse, Four Corners Community Center, Fulshear High School, Jacks Conference Center, Jones Creek Ranch Park, Kroger Riverstone, Meadows Place City Hall, Missouri City Visitors Center, North Annex, Quail Valley Fund Office, Needville Road & Bridge, Rosenberg Annex, Sienna Annex, Beasley City Hall, Bowie Middle School, Chasewood Clubhouse, George Memorial Library, Great Oaks Baptist Church, Hightower High School, Jordan High School, Lost Creek Conference Center, Reese Technical Center, Richmond Water Maintenance Facility, Seven Lakes High School, Sugar Land branch library and Tompkins High School.
