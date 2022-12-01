Congratulations to EBISD Brahma Brain Camp Directors, Teachers, student assistants, and participants! I'll also add a HUGE "THANK YOU" to all of you that made this new idea a successful reality.
What a distinguished honor in the world of education to be chosen as one of only twelve schools in Texas for the "Bragging Rights" magazine--a magazine that recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas’ students, schools and communities.
East Bernard ISD is one of 12 Texas school districts have been recognized for their outstanding programs with the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 16th Annual Bragging Rights 2022-23 special issue. Bragging Rights, which calls for nominations and is published every December, recognizes school districts that have implemented programs that are bettering the lives of Texas’ students, schools and communities.
This year’s 12 honored districts and their brag-worthy programs include:
Birdville ISD, Floral Design Program
Cotton Center ISD, Texas Instructional Leaders: School Culture Routines
East Bernard ISD, Brahma Brain Camp
Friendswood ISD, Blended US History/English III curriculum
Groesbeck ISD, Carpentry CTE Pathway
Hutto ISD, Automotive Technology program
Irving ISD, engineering students create a prosthetic arm
Northside ISD, Strong Fathers + Strong Children = Strong Families
Pewitt CISD, Supporting Educator Excellence Daily
Aransas County ISD, Maritime Science CTE
Socorro ISD, Teacher Residency Program
