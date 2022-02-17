Although Fort Bend County offices will be open on Monday, February 21, Early Voting for the March 1, 2022 Primary Election will be suspended for that day.
According to Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham, voting cannot be conducted on legal State or Federal holidays, including President’s Day. This rule applies to all Texas Counties.
“We don’t want voters going to Early Voting sites and being disappointed that they are closed”, Oldham says. Voting will resume at 7:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 22. Fort Bend County has 24 Early Voting locations for the March 1 Primary Election. A full Early Voting Schedule can be found at www.fortbendvotes.org
