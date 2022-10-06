We are just two weeks away from early voting and four weeks from election day. That means it’s time for those who so adamantly opposed election integrity reform last year, who fled the state to hide in DC and reported these election bills were Jim Crow 2.0, to start to come out of the woodwork to talk about voting in the November election. So, I thought it would be a good time to go over what this will look like here in Fort Bend County and House District 26.
First and most significantly, you still have to be legally eligible to vote and be registered to vote. You still need to show an ID when you go vote in person. If you do a mail-in-ballot, you will now need to put on the envelope either your Texas ID number or Social Security Number. Voting requirements are now more consistent across all 254 counties and hours for early voting have been expanded. So everyone will be able to show up to an open poll and vote as they have in the past.
What’s different? The biggest change is it is now illegal to steal someone's vote through voter assistance fraud or ballot harvesting. Don’t do it. We want every legally qualified voter to be able to register and vote easily and know that their vote will be counted and not canceled out by another fraudulent vote. That’s what Texas took care of last year. If anyone needs assistance voting, please do not hesitate to reach out to our office and we will be happy to connect you with information and resources to help you vote.
Also on the ballot this year may be bonds and tax ratification elections, depending on where you live. Know what you are voting on before you arrive. The bond authorizations that you may be voting for are broken down on the ballot for you to decide what debt you are willing to carry. The tax rate elections are due to local governments wanting to raise taxes above the no-new-revenue tax rate and the voter-approval tax rate. You can visit www.fortbendtax.org for your specific property tax information.
At the end of the day, I will pay these property taxes with you. I have been upset with rising property taxes and my office constantly hears from taxpayers that they are tired of rising property taxes. The Texas legislature has fully funded education with higher compression rates two sessions in a row to help lower property taxes. Property taxes are local taxes. You and I will only get to vote on the more significant tax increases, as some increases in tax revenue occurred below the voter-approval tax rate.
I want to close with this. Elections are a time for us to battle ideas and elect people we feel will best represent our values and principles in leading our state and country towards prosperity. It can get heated and with the fueling of fear and anger by the media and on social media, we don’t always reflect our own best characteristics. I believe we as republicans win the battle of ideas when it comes to the things Texas families really care about. Texas families want their government to work properly and then leave them alone. Families want their neighborhoods to be safe, water to come out of the faucet, law enforcement to show up when they call, their kids to have access to high-quality education, and an economy where they can work, buy groceries and gas, and provide for their families. I believe in supporting Texas families and I am committed to drafting good policies to make the government work for you.
Two-way communication is a crucial piece of this. We will continue to share our message and updates with you, but we want to hear from you too. If you have ideas or questions, please join us at one of our upcoming events this fall, or contact our office any time. See a list of events below. We look forward to seeing you!
Monday 10/24 Early Voting Begins!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.