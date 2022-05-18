The writer of Our View (Herald, Tuesday, May 17: “Why won’t more older Americans get their Covid booster shot?” asked why more older Americans won’t get the Covid booster. I’ll give you one answer and I’m sure there are others.
My belief is that many believed the Fauci/ government narrative that Covid 19 was a killer and that the vax would save them, much like polio vax did a generation ago. Many received the first shot and then saw Covid take its course and numbers began plummeting.This same age group began to question what government officials were telling them and frankly lost faith in those “ experts.” Thats one man’s view....
Craig LeTulle
Booth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.