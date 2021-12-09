Former George W. Bush aide Matthew Dowd has withdrawn from the lieutenant governor’s race on the Democratic side — and she’s done it with a huge virtual signal that’s so typical of people on the left.
Dowd clearly couldn’t pick up any momentum after he announced he was running, but stated he was making space for other candidates with more diverse backgrounds.
He said he did “not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.”
If that was the case, then why he decide to run in the first place? It sounds like he’s speaking in code for not being able to win.
Interestingly, Dowd is white, as are the other two candidates in the Democratic primary, Mike Collier and state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrolton.
Collier lost to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick by 4.9 percentage points in 2018. That was closer than expected, and you’ve got to think Collier was helped by Beto O’Rourke’s coattails in his close U.S. Senate race against Ted Cruz.
O’Rourke lost to Cruz by 2.9 percentage points, and is running against Gov. Greg Abbott next year. It remains to be seen whether or not O’Rourke can run a close race with Abbott, who will be seeking his third term.
Beckley made a silly comment about Dowd, saying he was showing his respect for voters instead of citing his inability to win.
The Austin American-Statesman reported that one other woman, Carla Braley, the vice chair of the Texas Democratic Party, might also run for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.
Braley, who is black, would bring more diversity to the candidates, but voters are looking more toward candidates who will get things done than what color their skin happens to be.
Democrats can’t stand Patrick because of his positions on such issues as abortion and election integrity, but the former sportscaster who painted his face on air and radio station owner has shown himself to be a tour de force in Texas politics.
He defeated two-term incumbent David Dewhurst for the office, and will also be seeking a third term.
QUEEN OF DENIAL: I’ve never been a fan of Hillary Clinton, and it boggles my mind that she has publicly delivered what would’ve been her presidential election victory speech in November 2016.
The speech is part of a MasterClass educational video series, and NBC’s Today Show aired seven minutes of the speech Wednesday.
Hillary, of course, became a U.S. senator and secretary of state, but was upset for the presidency by Donald Trump even though she won the popular vote.
The same thing happened to Al Gore in 2000 when he won the popular vote, but lost the election to George W. Bush. Can you imagine the ridicule there would’ve been toward Gore if he’d tried such a stunt?
Of course, Hillary isn’t being called on the carpet by the media about all the fraudulent information her campaign fed the mainstream media about how the Russians interfered in the election and helped Trump win.
Giving a “victory speech” still shows Hillary is in denial about being a terrible candidate who lost to a reality TV star. It seems like she still craves attention, but sour grapes aren’t good for the soul.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
