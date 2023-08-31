At the August Rosenberg City Council workshop meeting, council members discussed the possible consideration of allowing a variance or exemption to a city ordinance which prohibits the sale of alcohol within 300 ft of a church for a coffee shop in the downtown area.
The rationale seems to be the expansion of the coffee shop business and drawing more people to the downtown area to enjoy a late hour drink.
Points of contention seem to be as to why didn’t the owners research such issue prior to locating near a church and how does one justify allowing such variance and then tell the next business owner you can’t get a variance.
Any good council member understands if this proposal were to be approved, it would kick the door open never to be closed for any such request in the future and allow the sale of alcohol within 300 ft of any church, public or private school, or public hospital.
Mayor Raines and council members Morales and Euton stood tall and indicated they wanted to keep the ordinance as is and not grant a variance.
Council member Parker strongly supported allowing the coffee shop a variance or exemption to sell alcohol within 300 ft of a church.
Council members Casias, Zepeda and my own District 3 councilman Trevino walked the fence and wanted to seek more information.
So, the issue was kicked down the road to the September City Council Workshop.
It is duly noted that no action will be taken on this matter until it is placed on a regular City Council meeting agenda.
Dan Ives
Rosenberg
