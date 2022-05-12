The founder of a watchdog group called Freedom Watch has called for the Politico reporter to be indicted on charges related to a story he broke last week about the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial draft opinion on abortion.
Unless changed before it’s formally released, the opinion will overturn the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 that legalized abortion, but still allowed states to implement reasonable restrictions.
Blaming reporter Josh Gernstein for criminal conduct is going after the wrong person. He was doing his job, and Klayman has presented no evidence that Gernstein committed a crime.
Don’t blame the messenger. Instead, root out the person who leaked the opinion to Gernstein. That individual might well have violated federal law, but the Justice Department doesn’t seem too concerned.
Reporters should never be charged with crimes for informing us about what our government is doing. They’re protected by the First Amendment, which states among other things that Congress shall make no laws abridging the freedom of the press.
The founding fathers wanted government wrongdoing exposed.
This situation doesn’t appear any different than the New York Times report on the Pentagon Papers in 1971, which exposed U.S. dishonesty about the Vietnam war.
The documents were leaked by Department of Defense employee Daniel Ellsberg. He wasn’t prosecuted, but no one even suggested any Times reporters should’ve been charged.
Regardless of how you feel about abortion, Gernstein’s story is important and has given the country insight into what ruling the Supreme Court might be making in June.
SAGE LIFE ADVICE: Here are a few nuggets worth sharing from Kevin Kelley, the founding executive editor of Wired magazine who some call the most interesting man in the world. He just turned 70, and wrote a list he called 103 Bits of Advice I Wish I’d Known.
Your time and space are limited. Remove, give away, throw out things in your life that don’t spark joy any longer in order to make room for those that do.
When introduced to someone make eye contact and count to 4. You’ll both remember each other.
The biggest lie we tell ourselves is “I don’t need to write this down because I will remember it.”
Courtesy costs nothing. Lower the toilet seat after use. Let the people in the elevator exit before you enter. Return shopping carts to their designated areas. When you borrow something, return it better shape (filled up, cleaned) than when you got it.
When you forgive others, they may not notice, but you will heal. Forgiveness is not something we do for others; it is a gift to ourselves.
MORE DISHONEST MEDIA: Radio host Clay Travis called out the national sports media for this week for rampant hypocrisy and dishonesty.
He said golfer Phil Mickelson has been castigated for comments he made about playing on a competing golf circuit (the LIV Tour) sponsored by Saudi Arabian investors when he commented about the Saudis murdering Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashsoggi.
Yet, the same sports media says nothing about the NBA partnering with the United Arab Emirates to hold some regular season games there when the UAE punishes people with death for being gay in certain instances.
Come to think of it, the sports media doesn’t have much to say about the NBA being so cozy with the Chinese Communist Party, either.
FINLAND AND SWEDEN IN NATO?: It seems like a bad idea to keep poking the Russian bear, even though their war in Ukraine isn’t going so well.
NATO has been an alliance ever since the end of World War II, and expanding its security guarantee even further doesn’t seem to be in the USA’s national interest, just like it doesn’t for Ukraine, either.
Our country has committed to spending $40 billion more in a proxy war against Russia. How much more will we be spending against Ukraine after that?
Reach Fred Hartman by e-mail at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.