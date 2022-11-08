You write that you recommend voting for the $1.76 billion Lamar CISD wants. You say it is only an extra $47 a year for the assessed value of a $300,000 home BUT you have to know that that is only for the school district and I guarantee you that the school district will be asking for more in the next 10 years even if they get the $1.76 billion. Plus, other taxing entities will be asking for money for new roads and highways and other necessities. Why not account for all the new homes that were built on land that used to be farm land and had agriculture exemptions with low tax rates for the school district and now have $300,000 to $600,000 homes on the land that used to have agriculture exemptions and low school taxes. Why not exempt senior citizens who have paid school taxes for 30-40 years already and who are retired and living on fixed incomes? I guess the senior citizens should sell their homes or get a job to pay the school taxes? When you get to be 78-85 years old try and get a job if you aren't crippled or ill. Fort Bend County looks to me as a county that doesn't care about it's senior citizens?
Kuy Kuykendall
Pecan Grove
