The Walt Disney Corporation has gone nuts and succumbed to the whims of the woke left.
The home of Mickey Mouse has inverted its values by opposing a bill that was signed into law in Florida that prohibits public schools from teaching about sexuality and gender identity to students in kindergarten through the third grade.
The Parental Rights in Education Act has been demagogued as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” by the mainstream media even though it does nothing of the sort.
The text doesn’t even mention gay, heterosexual or transgender people. It also doesn’t disrespect or infringe upon the rights of the LBGT community, either. But the media and left-wing activists are trying like hell to convince us it does.
Disney initially took no position, but CEO Bob Chapek reversed course after feeling the heat from a number of activists and Disney employees.
Chapek previously said opposing the bill would hurt the company’s ability to tell stories with LGBT characters in them. He was also “concerned that Disney could be perceived as too liberal,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Instead of trusting his instincts, Chapek and Disney are now calling for the law to be repealed. In politics, that kind of 180-degree turn is called a flip-flop.
It seems like Chapek is being held hostage and that Disney has become disconnected from reality.
As the parent of two third graders, I don’t want them learning about sexual matters in the classroom. I want them focusing on reading, writing, math, science, physical fitness and getting along with their classmates.
If and when my kids have questions or hear some chatter on the playground, I want them talking to me or my wife about it, not anyone else. How’s that controversial?
Also, as a nod to political correctness, Disney no longer addresses its patrons as “ladies and gentlemen” at its theme parks. Instead, it says, “Dreamers of all ages.”
That’s because the woke crowd thinks you’re a bigot if you pigeonhole someone as male or female. Yes, that’s how stupid the argument has become. They expect us to ignore biology.
Many of Disney’s writers, animators and other creators have made defiant online posts and given interviews saying the Florida law will only embolden them to include more LGBT characters in books, TV shows and movies.
Does that mean we can look forward to “The Little Transgender Mermaid” or some other silly title? It’s not that hard to change the channel or cancel your Disney+ subscription.
“For [Disney] to say they’re going to work to repeal substantive protections for parents, as a company that’s supposedly marketing its services to parents with young children, I think they crossed the line,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Also, don’t think Texas lawmakers aren’t watching. Don’t be surprised if similar bills are introduced when the Texas Legislature reconvenes next year.
Protecting young kids from hearing non-age appropriate material in school seems like an idea Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and a majority of the Legislature (including some Democrats) can agree about.
Reach Fred Hartman at fbh@hartmannews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.