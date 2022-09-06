In advance of President Joe Biden’s prime-time televised speech last week, White House press liaison was asked point-blank whether the speech content would be political in nature.
After all, the time-honored date signaling the start of serious campaigning for the November general elections each biennium has long been Labor Day. The evening chosen for Biden’s nationwide address fell within a few days of that holiday.
It was also noted that the surprise FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home took place on Aug. 8 – roughly 90 days preceding the Nov. 8 general elections. Since the supposed issue at hand involves documents Trump took when he left the White House 18 months ago, the timing of this action by Biden’s DOJ looks odd.
And let us not forget the recent, Democrat-choreographed House “hearings” into the Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot (also seen nationally) in which only one side has been presenting and is also exempt from cross-examination.
So the question about whether the President’s talk would be political was a reasonable one. The answer was repeatedly no.
There then followed a presentation as blatantly political as can be imagined. We didn’t hear about plans and strategies to combat 40-year-high inflation, rising crime rates, loss of domestic energy production, war criminal activity by Russia (and potential aggression by China) or the illegal human turnstile that our nation’s Southern border has become. Instead, a frequently shouting, sometimes glaring Joe Biden used the phrase “MAGA Republicans” some 12 or 13 times during his tirade against the man most likely to oppose him in the 2024 presidential election.
MAGA Americans, he insisted, are a threat to “our” democracy. He failed to define “democracy” or offer details on what the perceived threat is.
This is the President who denies the existence of a recession despite cold, hard facts to the contrary and who just recently offered public disagreement over Democrats’ mantra of defunding the police. He’s also been recorded claiming that “several” Capitol security officers died in connection with the Jan 6 riot when in fact the only killing that took place was of an unarmed woman protester – by Capitol security.
