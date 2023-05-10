Denise Adams

Mother’s Day is this weekend, and our family is lucky our mom is still with us. She’s 90 years young and going strong.
Others aren’t as fortunate to have their moms here, and I know this holiday is difficult. It’s also painful for those who’ve lost a child because the mother’s heart always yearns for the one who’s not here.
Motherhood can be either through birthing a child, adoption, or embracing someone who needs a mom. Men can serve the motherhood role in a child’s life as can an aunt, uncle, grandparent, neighbor, friend or teacher.
No matter where a mom comes from, they usually have words of wisdom we hear all our lives. Most are practical – brush your teeth before you go to bed, eat your vegetables and always wear clean underwear.
These gems are practical, like teaching you how to make your bed, wash your clothes or drive a car. The real gold comes from the advice our moms have given us that serve us well every step of the way.
The women in my family have tossed out a few memorable pieces of advice over the years. My Grandmother Marguerite had dozens of sayings about life, some of which are not suitable for this family newspaper.
These are ones I remember, and I promise, they will serve you well:
“Never turn down an opportunity to go on a date, even if you don’t particularly care for the boy. Others will see you’re out and know you’re available.”
“Always remember to have fun along the way.”
Our cousin, Sylvia, is the eldest girl in the Hebert clan. She remembers quite a few Marguerite sayings:
“Act as if you belong wherever you are. If you don’t, someone will let you know, and it may or may not be true.”
“Always put your travel on credit cards. That way, if you die on your trip, you won’t have had to save up for a vacation.”
“Always date younger men. The ones your age are too old for you.”
“Listen to your body. It will tell you everything you need to know.”
Marguerite also told us to always buy nice, shoes. Forget sensible – high heels should be in every girl’s closet. Our Aunt Kathy told us to always keep a pair of gold shoes handy – they are a go-to when going out on the town.
