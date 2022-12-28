Denise Adams

My first mistake was being in a hurry.
I wanted to pick up a Christmas tree so my son’s girlfriend could decorate it. Ingrid’s from a different country, and decorating a Christmas tree would be a new experience for her.
I’ve learned to check the bottom trunk of the tree first. If it’s too thick, it won’t fit in the stand. If the bottom of the tree is crooked or too wide, the tree won’t stand straight in the stand.
I saw a tree that seemed tall enough, the trunk was straight at the bottom, and it was half price.
Sold.
I got the tree home and my husband said he’d get it in the stand while I went to the grocery store.
When I got home, he was immediately apologetic. He’d moved the furniture around and the tree was in the stand by the window, right where we always put it.
“I did everything to make that tree look straight, but there’s only so much I can do with what you got,” he said.
“The trunk was straight, I looked,” I said putting down the groceries.
“That’s about all that’s straight on that trunk,” he said.
He told me to stand right in front of the tree, and it did look straight. But when I walked to the side, it was quite obvious – that trunk took a definite turn to one side. I walked to the other side – that was even worse.
If I hadn’t been in such a hurry, I would’ve noticed that flaw in the tree. Now we were stuck. My husband tried to reassure me – once we got the lights, tinsel and ornaments on, the crooked part would be covered up.
My hurrying to get a tree was for nothing as Ingrid and Nick had to leave early, so I asked the grandkids to help decorate. They were more than willing to help. As they looked at the tree, I apologized for it being crooked.
But they looked at the tree in a different light.
“It’s an Alice-in-Wonderland tree,” our eldest granddaughter said with a laugh. “Full of twists and turns.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.