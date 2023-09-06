Denise Adams

There are a few things every household has. A bathroom. A front door. A junk drawer.
Having a junk drawer is Housekeeping 101. There has to be a place to throw all those extra ketchup packets, obsolete paper take-out menus, twist ties and odd kitchen tools.
I’ve watched a few YouTube videos where overachievers empty out a junk drawer, buy expensive plastic inserts and put everything back nice and neat.
Go ahead and spend all that money on fancy dividers, but in two weeks, that drawer will revert to its original reason for existing — storing junk.
Things will migrate into chaos, but that’s OK.
It’s a junk drawer and half the fun is rummaging around in there because you find all kinds of treasures while looking for what you want.
On a hot afternoon, I decided to straighten out a few messy places in the house. I went through the place where I keep dust rags and old towels. I threw away the ones with lots of rips and holes and kept the ones with only a few holes.
Then I spotted the junk drawer. I opened it and looked around. I had a couple of dividers in there, but those had been buried underneath junk years ago.
Instead of dreading cleaning out this drawer, much as I had with the old rags and towels, cleaning out the junk drawer was like being on a treasure hunt without the threat of quicksand or venomous snakes.
I started rummaging around. I found a 9-volt battery and one Batman walkie-talkie. Underneath those were a few small screwdrivers.
These are the ones that fit perfectly in kids’ toys. Must’ve been why I tossed that 9-volt battery and the walkie-talkie in here.
I found dozens of twist ties. I keep those because they come in handy when tying the strands of Christmas lights together before storing them for the year.
There were at least a dozen assorted small screws and nails. No use sorting those, I thought, and left them in the bottom of the drawer along with extra buttons, drapery hooks, nails, thumb tacks and paper clips.
Then I found something I’d been looking for since last year – extra matches.
At the last birthday party, none of us had any matches or a lighter. I remember when every restaurant had a bowl filled with matches by the cash register. Not anymore.
