Denise Adams

Store aisles are crowded these days. Overwhelmed shoppers are blocking aisles, school-supply list in hand, while youngsters beg for glitter crayons or three-ring binders big enough to hold a copy of “War and Peace.”
The faces of the parents seemed to be wondering why they were piling their cart up with boxes of glue sticks, pencils and paper when they had to practically beg their child to write more than 25 words for a book report.
This question is legitimate, but parents need to understand just how kids use school supplies.
Children dispense enough hand sanitizer as if they’re going to clean their entire body. They don’t just clean their hands – they rub the sanitizer all over their arms, neck and sometimes their legs.
Most of them will taste the sanitizer at least once. When the teacher isn’t looking, they’ll fill up their hand with the goopy stuff, stick their tongue in the puddle and decide whether or not they like the taste.
Now you know why the teacher needs gallons of hand sanitizer.
When it comes to tissues, I’ve yet to see a child retrieve just one tissue out of the box – they’ll stand in front of the box and yank out tissue after tissue until someone stops them.
Now you know why teachers need extra boxes of Kleenex.
Children are taught to sneeze into the crook of their elbow.
None of them do that. They sneeze right onto the table and the teachers have to quickly wipe that up.
Now you know why the teacher needs a zillion bottles of Clorox wipes.
Highlighters and markers dry out when the tops aren’t put on tight. Children have a different idea about the tops of the markers. They on the end of their tongue, perfect when they want to pretend they’re a rattlesnake or cobra.
Now you know why their highlighters dry out in three weeks.
Here’s the reason you need 148 Ticonderoga pencils.
One year, pencil break was a favorite recess pastime. This is when kids hold pencils out like a board in a karate class. The others try and break the pencil. Most of the time, they’re successful.
