Denise Adams

Social media is having a field day with comedian Chris Rock’s Netflix special “Selective Outrage.”
Every review I’ve read about the hour-long show has zeroed in on the last eight minutes. That’s when Rock addressed the big incident – Will Smith came up on the stage at the Academy Awards and slapped him.
Netflix viewers came to hear what Rock would say about Will Smith. They wanted blood. They wanted vengeance.
But I tuned in because I’ve seen most of Chris Rock’s stand-up specials, and they were raunchy but funny.
As the special progressed, I stopped wondering about “the slap” and was, instead, intrigued by a couple of stories Rock told.
One was when Rock’s daughter, Lola, snuck out on a high school field trip, went to a bar and got drunk with some White friends.
The school threatened to expel them. The parents banded together and said they were going to get lawyers and sue the school for not supervising their daughters.
Then Rock overheard his daughter and her friends laughing about the incident and how they’d all get out of it. Without telling her or his daughter’s mother, Rock drove to the school, found the dean and told him to expel his daughter.
The dean complied. Rock said his daughter had to write letters and essays to other high schools to find admittance.
She did it.
When it was time to apply for college, she had to write more essays and took responsibility for her actions. She wrote those as well.
Today, she’s in culinary school in Paris doing extremely well.
But that story wasn’t in any review I read. Nor was the story he told about his mother having to go to a vet for dental work when she was a child because White dentists wouldn’t treat Black children.
I thought a lot about those two stories and why the media didn’t at least mention the incidents about the women in his family. For me, those were powerful stories, ones worth hearing and understanding.
But people didn’t tune in to hear Chris Rock talk about parenting or prejudice. They wanted to hear how he was going to get even with Will Smith.
