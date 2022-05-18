Denise Adams

In the movie “Field of Dreams,” one of the repeating lines is — “If you build it, they will come.” Here in Fort Bend County, the field has been built and, no doubt, they will come.
Over 70 acres of beautiful acreage was donated to Fort Bend County by Simonton native Dr. Harold Daily back in the mid-2000s.
The donation was particularly generous, especially as Fort Bend County was changing from rural to suburban. Thousands of homes are on the drawing board along with shopping centers and restaurants, and prices for land are soaring.
But Dr. Daily envisioned something different for his family’s land. He wanted a nature preserve with a playground and sports areas, particularly baseball fields, for children and families to enjoy.
Darren McCarthy is the Parks and Recreation Director for Fort Bend County. He’d previously overseen the Rosenberg parks system, but he saw the potential at Daily Park and wanted to be part of the experience.
He hasn’t been disappointed. The site has transformed and there’s more to come.
On site is a covered pavilion, complete with restrooms, picnic tables and barbecue stands. Open fields are perfect for kite flying, flag football games, soccer or baseball games.
Volunteers have donated time to developing the park. My husband, Rick Adams, is an active mentor for Boy Scouts looking for projects to complete their Eagle badge.
McCarthy said the Scouts have been instrumental in making improvements, thanks to Rick’s leadership.
These young men have added benches around the lake area and a walking trail through the woods near the lake. Future Scout plans include building a bluebird trail to attract songbirds to the area.
Master Naturalists are also on board to help with future educational projects, and plans are for a community center to be built on the property.
In keeping with Dr. Daily’s wishes, it was fitting that the official opening of the Abe and Lizzie Daily Park, named after Dr. Daily’s parents, took place with a friendly baseball game.
McCarthy said Dr. Daily wanted to see a ballgame at the park, and volunteers and county employees worked tirelessly to make his dream come true.
Tents were set up, youngsters were invited to play ball and officials were on hand under a hot Texas sky.
Throwing out the first pitch at the Inaugural Ballgame, presented by the Fulshear/Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, was Dr. Daily. McCarthy said the 95-year-old delivered Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell a solid pitch over home plate.
McCarthy said the park is a peaceful, natural oasis. The sounds of congested freeways and leaf blowers are a distant memory out here. Visitors can often spot a bald eagle overhead, and sunrises are spectacular.
Dr. Daily has a dream of having an all-abilities playground at the park, and McCarthy said he can’t wait to build this playground.
There will be at least three soccer/football fields and at least three baseball fields on the site. Forty acres of donated land are close to the Brazos River, and this area will remain undeveloped as a nature preserve.
Once the rains return to the area, McCarthy envisions a tranquil body of water where people can fish and relax under the shade trees that encircle the lake.
This beautiful nature area is possible because Dr. Harold Daily unselfishly donated family land to the people of Fort Bend County.
His dream was so people could step away from the hustle and bustle of life and enjoy the simple pleasures – an afternoon flying kites, walking the nature trails or leisurely looking at trees, butterflies, flowers and shy lizards.
Because of you, Dr. Daily, they surely will come. Thank you for your generous donation to generations of people in Fort Bend County.
Denise’s email is dhadams1955@yahoo.com.
