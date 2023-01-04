Denise Adams

On the last day of the year, I make a list of resolutions. Some years, they’ve been lofty goals. Other years, my resolutions are simple, easy-to-accomplish promises.
This year, I didn’t do either one.
I considered plenty of promises – exercise, lose weight, be kind to others, vacuum more than once a month. Those resolutions have been on my list for years. Obviously, those won’t be accomplishments in 2023 either.
One year, I tried using positive affirmations instead of resolutions.
First on that list was “eat healthy.” According to some wellness plans, eating a balanced diet is considered healthy. I managed to balance the salad on my plate with a slab of meatloaf and a mountain of mashed potatoes.
I doubt that’s what those doctors had in mind.
There’s the self-serving resolutions we all make. Clean out closets, alphabetize our favorite recipes. These don’t work for me because those kinds of resolutions fall under one category – work.
Of all the fake promises I make to myself, camouflaging cleaning out the closet as a goal is like taking everything out of the closet in one room and storing that clutter in another closet. In other words – work.
Maybe the trick is to continue doing what I do but do them a little bit better. Cooking comes to mind.
Defrosting a six-month-old dinner and serving it with canned corn isn’t exactly gourmet dining.
There’s exercising. Maybe instead of telling myself walking up one flight of stairs is a strenuous workout, I could actually put on some music and dance for 15 minutes. Then again, that sounds like fun, so maybe it wouldn’t necessarily count as a resolution.
I considered organizing my office, but I did that a few months ago. When I went to look for a leg massager my son gave me, I couldn’t find it. When that massager was sitting under my desk gathering dust, I knew exactly where it was.
Same goes for the extra tape I bought months ago. When the boxes were sitting on top of a stack of folders on the bottom shelf of my closet, I knew exactly where they were. I organized that closet – last year’s resolution – and now the boxes have disappeared.
I’d like to make a resolution to be less sensitive. If I text or call someone and don’t hear back from them in a couple of days, I figure they’re angry with me or “ghosting” me.
They’re probably busy, have other things to do than listen to my inane and pointless ramblings or they really are ghosting me because their New Year’s resolution is to get rid of people in their contact list who are a drain, not a positive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.