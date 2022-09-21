Denise Adams

Our mom is turning 90 years young next week.
Mom says she doesn’t feel 90, and she has the outlook of someone half her age.
As a front-row bystander to her life for many of those years, I have a few insights as to how Mom’s retained a young attitude.
#1: She doesn’t see herself as old. By society’s measuring stick, she’s definitely a senior citizen, but she doesn’t accept that verdict. Recently, she went on a senior citizen’s trip to a casino in Baton Rouge.
When I asked how it went, she said the trip wasn’t any fun.
“All those old people slowed me down,” she said. When I reminded her that she was the same age as those she was complaining about, she sniffed and said “I’m a young 90, not an old one.”
#2: She listens to her own voice. When there were hurricane warnings last year, Mom got in her car and drove around. She wanted to see what was going on out there.
My brother said the governor ordered everyone to stay home. Her answer was simple: “Well, he didn’t tell me.”
#3: She has deep beliefs. When we were kids, Sunday Mass was a requirement, not a choice. Even though she was probably tired and would’ve liked to relax on a Sunday morning, she made sure all seven of us were dressed, out the door and sitting on the front row.
#4: She has a great sense of humor. My brother came to visit her and she asked if he was hungry. He said he wasn’t, but she said she could fix him a sandwich.
He declined. She offered leftovers. He declined. When he was leaving, she stood at the door with a paper bag, rattled it and said “We have pears!” We teased her unmercifully for weeks about being a food pusher.
Instead of getting mad, she gave all of us a plate with a pear picture on it for Christmas so we’d always have pears.
#5: She’s not a great driver, but that doesn’t stop her. Even at the age of 89, she still gets out and drives herself around town. But not without minor incidents she tries to keep a secret.
She keeps asking my brother for bumper stickers advertising his Catholic radio station.
We thought she was helping promote the station.
