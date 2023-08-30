Denise Adams

Sooner or later, we need a doctor. Maybe it’s a back ache, an accident or something’s not right. We want someone to hear and cure us.
Good luck.
The medical field has changed dramatically. When I was in the first grade, we lived in upstate New York. Most of the kids headed to the high school to sled down the school’s hill whenever there was a heavy snow.
I was one of those kids. Unfortunately, I came down fast one day and ran into a boy holding a sled. The sharp metal part of the sled caught me in the forehead. My mom took me to the town doctor’s home where he saw patients.
Dr. Cash was where we went to for colds, ailments and the chicken pox. That day, he stitched up my forehead and gave me a lollipop on the way out.
Those days are long gone. Today, you have to choose a primary care physician from a list of approved doctors. It doesn’t matter if you have someone you like, the doctor has to be in your network.
Don’t get too attached to that doctor. Insurance companies love changing who’s on their preferred list and who’s not.
Once you reach the age of 65, you’re on Medicare. In theory, Medicare is supposed to cover most, but not all, of the costs for approved health care services. After you meet the deductible, you pay your share.
The key words here are “supposed to cover most” and “approved.” If some bureaucrat doesn’t think you need the expensive heart medication, you’re out of luck unless you want to pay for it or your doctor fights for you.
Two years ago, I started having trouble with my legs. It hurt to walk, sleep and drive. I went to my primary care physician, and he recommended a vein doctor.
I paid over $350 for no relief and no answers. I did some research and found I should probably see an orthopedic doctor. I found a practice close to our home. The receptionist who booked my appointment recommended Dr. Jacob Worsham.
She said he was great.
She wasn’t wrong.
Dr. Worsham looked at my x-rays and diagnosed osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis among older adults. Dr. Jake, as he likes to be called, recommended an easy-to-follow, three-step process – cortisone shots, gel shots and then knee replacement.
I got the shots that day and they worked like magic. I resumed my life. A few months later, I could tell the effect was wearing off, and I went back for more shots. Worked like a charm as has the third round.
