Denise Adams

For many, ironing is an old skill, like churning butter or darning socks.
None of my sons, nieces or nephews own an iron or ironing board.
Why should they? Most of the clothes these days are permanent press or are supposed to look like we slept in them.
I usually don’t buy anything that needs ironing. If I can’t toss it in the dryer and hang it up wrinkle free, I don’t buy it.
Around the holidays, I needed two white pillowcases. I picked a package up at a home goods store, not looking closely at what kind of fabric the pillowcases were made from.
After I washed them, it was immediately obvious those pillowcases were 100 percent cotton. They came out of the dryer as wrinkled as raisins and would require ironing.
Maybe not, a little voice whispered. Who’d notice if the pillowcases were wrinkled? I could pass them off as vintage or “country chic.”
I held them up. It was obvious they were wrinkled, not something out of a fashion magazine.
I’d have to drag out the ironing board and the iron if I was going to put those on the guest bed. As I set up the ironing board, the loud squeaking sound brought me back to my childhood.
When I was a young girl, I often watched my grandmother Albedia ironing. She filled a glass Pepsi bottle with water and a watering attachment screwed on.
She’d sprinkle water over whatever she was ironing, add a bit of starch, and she transformed those wrinkled blobs into stiff-as-a-board shirts.
My mom would let me iron my dad’s linen handkerchiefs. Those were pretty easy, so we moved on to pillowcases. Once permanent press cases came on the market and my dad discovered Kleenex, we no longer had to iron.
Years later, my other grandmother offered to teach me how to iron more intricate items. She said I’d need to know how to iron if I was going to learn how to sew.
Since my mom had already showed me the basics, my grandmother started with shirts. First the collar, she said, then the yoke, the sleeves and finally the body of the shirt.
As with most things I learned as a teenager, there were bumps along the road. One side of the sleeve would look smooth, but when I turned it over, there were wrinkles up and down the fabric.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.