Denise Adams

Hopefully all the holiday gifts have been opened and the leftovers are gone. It’s time to start a new year, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a safer and calmer 2022.
This past year started off rocky – protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in what had to be the most surreal event we’ve ever witnessed.
The coronavirus was raging, there were fist fights in the grocery store over those who refused to wear a mask and those who demanded everyone wear one.
The name “Karen” moved from evoking memories of the popular singer Karen Carpenter to a vile woman who screams at other people to get her way.
Senseless shootings. Domestic violence. Conspiracy theories. The news went from bad to worse.
But by the time summer rolled around, coronavirus cases were on the decline and people started to return to a somewhat normal way of life.
Trick or treaters lined the streets, people gathered for Thanksgiving meals and Christmas shopping was at an all-time high.
We were hungry for more than turkey and dressing. We were hungry for human contact, especially the smiles and hugs we’d taken for granted.
Not anymore.
We know to treasure every family get together, every opportunity to hug someone else and every chance to experience life with other people.
We also know there’s no real “normal” anymore. So, let’s make some different goals for 2022.
Choose the one or two you like and pass on the others. If we’ve learned anything from the past two years, it’s that we need to enjoy life as it comes along. To wait is to potentially miss out.
- Have a piece of pie. In fact, indulge in a fine piece of chocolate, a cupcake or something not on the diet at least once a month.
- Plant something. Even if you’re in an apartment or a rental, pick up a pot and a small green plant and watch it grow on the patio or in the kitchen window.
- Get out of a rut. That could be a music rut – there are thousands of artists online you can listen to for free. You might think you don’t enjoy country or alternative music but give an artist a try. Try a new hair style. It’s just hair. It’ll grow back.
- Take a different way home from work or school. I took a side road home a few weeks ago and was able to see a spectacular sunset without cars or buildings in the way. I wouldn’t have seen that on the congested road I normally use.
- Donate something. Clean out part of your closet, empty out a crafts cabinet or go through your books. There are dozens of places happy to accept what you no longer need. Common Threads, Helping Hands and Katy Christian Ministries come to mind.
- Support local businesses and restaurants. You know what you’re getting every time you order from a chain, but nothing beats the scrumptious surprises from a mom-and-pop diner.
- Stop judging those who wear a mask or those who don’t. Be tolerant of those who are hesitant to get back into the general population.
- Give thanks. Despite all the turmoil in the world, the sadness so many of us have in our lives and the tough road so many of us walk, there’s always something to be thankful for, even if it’s simply rolling out of bed in the morning.
Happy New Year!
Denise’s email is dhadams1955@yahoo.com.
