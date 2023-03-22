Denise Adams

Many scientists believe strong nuclear force is the most powerful force in the universe. Others believe gravity is the most potent while some would put hurricanes and avalanches at the top of the powerful category.
Albert Einstein said that compound interest is the most powerful force. If you started saving money at an early age and cash it in after you retire, you’ll believe the genius was correct.
The romantics among us believe love is the strongest emotion while the pessimists would argue that hate is powerful and dangerous.
These are sound theories. However, there’s something more powerful than keeping planets in line or making sure the sun stays millions of miles away.
I believe guilt is the most powerful force in the world. Guilt can make the strongest person cave under pressure. When used effectively, guilt can make us into better people.
Guilt was one of the strongest tools I had as a parent. If one of the boys hit the other, I had the standard reply.
“You hit your brother,” I’d say to the guilty party as the innocent one cried loudly and without taking a breath. I’d shake my head in disappointment while consoling the wailing child. I’d look straight in the eyes of the offender and ratchet up the guilt.
“Look how bad he feels. Now tell him you’re sorry,” I’d say.
Usually that philosophy worked. That is until the day the hitter said they didn’t feel bad about hitting their brother.
“He deserved it,” was the answer. Out went that line of guilt shaming because guilt only works if you feel bad about what you did.
When they were older, instilling guilt became a little more sophisticated. But I had the guilt grand master close by – my grandmother. She’d cook a huge meal, fill a plate to overflowing and then put it down in front of me. She’d sit next to me, point at the plate and smile.
“Looks good, doesn’t it,” she’d say. “I made all of this for you.”
The food looked delicious, but she and I both knew there was no way I could eat everything she’d heaped on the plate.
“I can’t eat all of this,” I’d say, trying to weasel out of all that food. She’d dab at her eyes.
“You don’t like what I fixed you,” she’d say. I’d reassure her I did and then she’d look at the plate and at me. I’d end up eating everything on there, just so she wouldn’t feel bad.
